Xiaomi Mi 6 gets 3C certification in China

Rumors and leaks of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 have been flooding the internet. While many have been speculating the details, a new smartphone has just received 3C certification in China and this device is expected to be Mi 6.

However, according to the listing, the Xiaomi's smartphone has cleared the 3C certification on March 29. The listing also reveals that the smartphone is manufactured for Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd by FIH Precision Electronics (Langfang) Co. LTD or in other words, by Foxconn. Other details include the model number 'MCE16' and LTE connectivity support.

Additionally, the listing shows that the device will have support for three charging output ratings including 5V, 3A/9V, 2A/12V, 1.5A, with a minimum power rating of 15W and maximum of 18W, which is the fast charge standard.

And coming to why this smartphone could be the Mi 6. It's because of the fast charger technology which has been revealed as per the listing. On the other hand, while this may be very less information to confirm the device to be Mi 6, it could also entirely be another device. But the chances are slim as there is no news or even a hint that Xiaomi is launching any other smartphone soon.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be announced this April and the flagship is said to bring in a lot of high-end features.

