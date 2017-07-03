Xiaomi Mi 6 to hit the global markets soon; India release remains unknown

Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone - Mi 6 in April. With over two months of its launch, the device has been made available only in select markets such as China, Russia and a few others.

Now, it looks like the device is gearing up for its global release. We say so as the Mi 6 will soon be listed for sale in Hong Kong, Taiwan and a few other significant markets where Xiaomi has a good market presence.

Undoubtedly, the high-end hardware and attractive design are sure to give the manufacturer a good success from these global markets. For now, we do not have any concrete information on whether the Mi 6 will arrive in India anytime soon or not.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been unveiled in two variants - one with glass and the other with ceramic. The glass variant of the Mi 6 comes in two configurations - one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. These variants are available in Blue, White and Black color options.

On the other hand, the ceramic variant of the Mi 6 has been launched in just one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. This mode has four-sided ceramic design with mirror-finish back.

Another highlight of the ceramic Mi 6 is the presence of 18-karat gold rims around the rear-facing dual camera setup with 8Mohs of hardness that makes it resistant to water and tear. This one is available only in the Black color option.

To refresh on the key specs, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is fitted with a 5.15-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, the smartphone houses a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with Adreno 540 graphics unit.

The device has the fingerprint sensor under the glass at the front. It has two 12MP sensors at the rear of which one is a wide-angle lens and the other is a telephoto lens. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat based on MIUI 8.