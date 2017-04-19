Xiaomi Mi 6 leaks in blue, hands-on-video and press shot just before its launch

Finally, all the rumors and speculations centered around the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come to an end today. The Chinese manufacturer is all set to take the wraps off the flagship smartphone today at a press conference to be held in Beijing.
From the already existing rumors and leaks, it is believed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will arrive with a dual-lens camera setup at its rear. The top notch variant of this smartphone is believed to arrive with a ceramic finish on its rear as in the Xiaomi Mi Mix that was launched in limited quantity. The leaked images of the flagship Mi 6 is also believed to feature a curved high-quality design to the smartphone.
With just a few more hours left for the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi 6, a few leaks have already started piling up. We believe that these could be the final leaks before the launch.
A leaked poster shows the Xiaomi Mi 6 in three color variants - Blue, Black and White. If this turns out to be true, the Mi 6 is the first flagship from Xiaomi to be released in a Blue color variant. It is believed that the White color option will be announced first, followed by the rest. The press conference to be hosted by Xiaomi is all set to start at 2PM Chinese time. With just a few hours left for the same, one of the reports has revealed the Mi 6 right from the press conference. It is a blurry photo that confirms the presence of the dual-lens rear camera setup. Also, there seems to be no home button at the front. A Facebook user has uploaded a short 10-second video showing the Mi 6 hands-on. If this video is legit, the smartphone from Xiaomi is pretty sleek and thin. Take a look at the video from here.
