Xiaomi Mi 6 leaks in blue, hands-on-video and press shot just before its launch

Finally, all the rumors and speculations centered around the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come to an end today. The Chinese manufacturer is all set to take the wraps off the flagship smartphone today at a press conference to be held in Beijing.

From the already existing rumors and leaks, it is believed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will arrive with a dual-lens camera setup at its rear. The top notch variant of this smartphone is believed to arrive with a ceramic finish on its rear as in the Xiaomi Mi Mix that was launched in limited quantity. The leaked images of the flagship Mi 6 is also believed to feature a curved high-quality design to the smartphone.

With just a few more hours left for the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi 6, a few leaks have already started piling up. We believe that these could be the final leaks before the launch.