Xiaomi Mi 6 leaks in blue, hands-on-video and press shot just before its launch

Xiaomi Mi 6 is launching soon and here are the last minute leaks.

Finally, all the rumors and speculations centered around the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come to an end today. The Chinese manufacturer is all set to take the wraps off the flagship smartphone today at a press conference to be held in Beijing.

From the already existing rumors and leaks, it is believed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will arrive with a dual-lens camera setup at its rear. The top notch variant of this smartphone is believed to arrive with a ceramic finish on its rear as in the Xiaomi Mi Mix that was launched in limited quantity. The leaked images of the flagship Mi 6 is also believed to feature a curved high-quality design to the smartphone.

With just a few more hours left for the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi 6, a few leaks have already started piling up. We believe that these could be the final leaks before the launch.

Is there a Blue Mi 6?

A leaked poster shows the Xiaomi Mi 6 in three color variants - Blue, Black and White. If this turns out to be true, the Mi 6 is the first flagship from Xiaomi to be released in a Blue color variant. It is believed that the White color option will be announced first, followed by the rest.

Mi 6 leaks from press conference

The press conference to be hosted by Xiaomi is all set to start at 2PM Chinese time. With just a few hours left for the same, one of the reports has revealed the Mi 6 right from the press conference. It is a blurry photo that confirms the presence of the dual-lens rear camera setup. Also, there seems to be no home button at the front.

Hands-on video too hits the web

A Facebook user has uploaded a short 10-second video showing the Mi 6 hands-on. If this video is legit, the smartphone from Xiaomi is pretty sleek and thin. Take a look at the video from here.

Xiaomi Mi 6 Concept Design

