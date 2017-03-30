Xiaomi Mi 6 rumored to feature iris recognition, ceramic body, waterproof build & wireless charging

The Xiaomi Mi 6 rumors are increase in number. The list of features that we can expect to see in the upcoming flagship is getting bigger every day. As the Mi 6 is the first flagship that the company will launch this year, the expectations of fans seem to have no limits.

Recently, we came across a leak revealing that the Mi 6 has a SIM card tray along with that of the Mi 5. On observing both SIM trays careful, it is clear that the Mi 6 SIM card tray is thick and sturdy tipping at the waterproof and dustproof build of the smartphone. Also, there was a speculation that Xiaomi might ditch the 3.5mm audio jack on its upcoming flagship. Now a slew of possible features have hit the web.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus complete specs are out before launch

As per a Weibo post, the Xiaomi Mi 6 might arrive with iris recognition. To buttress this rumor, leaked photos of the Mi 6 display glass panel as well as tempered glass protective cover show openings at the front for the iris scanner.

Besides the dustproof and waterproof build, the Mi 6 is said to feature a ceramic body similar to the Mi Mix. The ceramic build might give the Mi 6 a sleeker and more premium look but there could be issues with the production that might make the availability of the smartphone scarce. Maybe, we can expect the ceramic build to be used on the topmost model of the Mi 6 while the others will feature a metallic build.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus prices revealed

As the Mi 6 is said to be waterproof, the charging port is likely to be covered up. There are claims that the smartphone might have wireless charging that is an innovative feature for the Xiaomi flagship.

Source