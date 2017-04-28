Xiaomi Mi 6 is available for purchase today

The most awaited Xiaomi smartphone Mi6 was announced a week back and now the same smartphone is ready to go on sale both at online and offline stores.

It is said to be one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market now. The integration of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in it, made this phone to be the first Chinese handset to bear this high-end processor. With so many features in it, this smartphone is made available at a higher price tag when compared to its predecessors. This was expected anyhow.

Let us see in detail about the specs and availability of this phone in the different market.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is packed with Snapdragon 835 processor with custom Kyro cores paired with Adreno 540 GPU and has a 5.15-inch Full HD screen with 1080x1920 pixel resolution. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB native storage. Mi6 is backed by a 3350mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0.

On optics part, the device sports an 8MP selfie shooter and dual 12MP rear camera. In this dual camera setup, one camera has a wide-angle lens and another is a telephoto camera for 2x lossless zoom. The Mi 6 camera also features phase-detection autofocus, and four-axis anti-shake functionality to ensure blur-free images.

The connectivity options include 2X2 MIMO Wi-Fi, and 4G+ networks and has Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM support (4G + 4G/ 3G/ 2G), NFC. The fingerprint scanner on Mi 6 is located at the front and they are designed to be resistant to wear and tear as well as water splash.

The first set of the Xiaomi Mi 6 is priced at 2499 yuan ($362) and 2899 yuan ($420) for the 6+64GB and 6+128GB variants, respectively. Whereas, the ceramic version phone is priced starting at 2999 yuan ($435) and will be available only in May.