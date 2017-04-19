Xiaomi Mi 6 is set to launch today; Watch live stream here

Finally, the day has come! The most anticipated Xiaomi Mi6 smartphone is all set to launch today at an event in the University Of Technology Gymnasium, Beijing. This handset is expected to launch along with the larger variant, named as Mi6 Plus and another smartphone - Mi Max 2. You can also watch the live stream here which is scheduled to take place at 2 pm CST (11:30 am IST).

We have seen several teasers released by the company ahead of its launch. This gave us few hints about how these smartphones look like. It even increased the excitement among eager buyers. Those teasers spoke about the dual rear camera setup, GB of RAM and thin bezels. Along with the official teasers, there was a bundle of leaks and rumors surrounding the specs of this device.

The integration of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor is the biggest highlight as per the leaks found so far. This can be considered as the larger upgrade from its predecessor Xiaomi Mi5. At least anyone Mi6 variant is said to sport a dual-edge curved display.

Speaking of storage and memory, the Mi6 may come with two different variants. The Mi6 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage claimed to be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 20,500) whereas, another variant having 4GB of RAM and 128GB native storage may cost CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 24,300).

Similarly, the Mi 6 Plus is said to come with three storage variant. That is, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 256GB storage, which are priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 28,990) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 34,600), respectively.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 will have a full-HD display of 5.1-inch with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixel and the phone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. On optics part, it features a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter. Both the cameras support 4K video recording. On the other hand, the Mi 6 Plus comes with a Quad HD 2K OLED display with dual rear camera setup.

The leaks regarding the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 says that it will be equipped with Snapdragon 626 SoC and coupled with 4GB RAM. Another variant of the same phone comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB RAM. The 4GB variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,000) whereas, 6GB at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 15,900).

With a display of 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels), the Mi Max 2 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. This phone interestingly houses a larger battery of 5000mAh capacity. It also features an amazing camera with 12-megapixel on rear and 5-megapixel on the front.

Let us wait till the company officially releases these three handsets and confirm the leaked specs.