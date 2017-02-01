Xiaomi Mi 6 launch date pegged for February 6; Three variants in tow

Xiaomi has launched numerous smartphones till date and most of them have been successful in and out of China. The brand is renowned for its Mi series smartphones. The yesteryear flagship model, Mi 5, became a massive hit taking the brand to great heights.

Going by the same, there are a lot of expectations regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone - Mi 6. As per the ongoing rumors, the Mi 6 will be unveiled on February 6 as Xiaomi is expected to host an event on the mentioned date.

Having known the speculated launch date, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is to likely arrive in three variants. One variant is said to equip the MediaTek Helio X30 deca-core processor whereas the other two models will feature a Snapdragon 835 processor under their hood. Given that Samsung will use the first bunch of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, it remains unknown how Xiaomi might adhere to the rumored release in March with the same chipset.

Coming to the different variants of the Mi 6, the MediaTek variant is supposed to arrive with a FHD 1080p display and feature 4GB RAM and 64GB default memory capacity. This variant is likely to be priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,500) and named Mi 6 Youth.

The Mi 6 Standard is claimed to feature the Snapdragon 835 chipset and arrive with 4GB RAM, 128GB memory capacity and QHD 1440p OLED display. The higher-end variant named Mi 6 Premier is claimed to feature the Qualcomm chipset, 6GB RAM, and 256GB storage. With the same display as the Standard variant, this model is said to be priced at 2,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 29,500) while the Standard model is supposed to carry a price tag of 2,499 yuan (approx. Rs. 24,500).