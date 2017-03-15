Xiaomi Mi 6 launch date allegedly delayed until May

Xiaomi Mi 6 is hitting the headlines frequently for various reasons. A few days back, it was tipped that the upcoming Mi flagship could be announced on April 16. Going by the fresh information from China, the Mi 6 launch date is likely to have been delayed and might happen sometime in May.

Xiaomi's major concern would be the delay of the Mi 6 launch. The possible reason for the delay could be due to the Snapdragon 835 SoC. We already know that the initial stock of the Qualcomm chipsets will be used by the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones to be unveiled on March 29. This leaves manufactueers such as OnePlus and Xiaomi wait until April or May to announce their flagships with this SoC.

Going by the recent round of leaks, the Xiaomi Mi 6 might arrive with an ultra-thin designed chassis and use 6GB RAM. The other features that this flagship smartphone might have include the dual rear camera lenses and Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology. It is believed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 could be priced at 2,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 28,500).

Samsung and TSMC have started with the production of the 10nm process based Snapdragon 835 SoC. But it will take more time for the mass production to debut as there are issues related to the technology. Besides Snapdragon 835, other chipsets including MediaTek Helio X30, Apple A10X, and Samsung Exynos 8895 are also suffering from shortage and are believed to remain out of stock until Q3 2017.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has already debuted the mass production of the in-house Surge S1 chipset that was recently launched. It has built samples of the Surge S2, the second generation chipsets. The S2 is an octa-core SoC built using the 16nm manufacturing process. The production is believed to debut in Q4 2017. As the Surge S2 has full baseband support and so there is a chance for the production to get delayed.

