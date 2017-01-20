Xiaomi Mi 6 launch slated for mid-March, trial production to start in February

The gossip mongers seem not to rest until the upcoming flagship smartphones from various manufacturers are official. One such smartphone that is circulating in speculations almost every other day is the Xiaomi Mi 6. These rumors are welcome by everyone as these are the only things that let us know what the Mi 6 might arrive with until its unveiling.

The latest rumor that is making the rounds right now is that the Xiaomi Mi 6 might be released in mid-March. The rumor also tips that the smartphone would enter trial production in February.

The earlier reports from China pointed out that the Mi 6 will be launched in two versions as its predecessor and one was claimed to be the first Chinese phone to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and the other one was expected to use the MediaTek Helio X30 chipset.

While the chipset details are once again confirmed, the rumor also sheds light on the other aspects. The Snapdragon 835 variant of the Mi 6 is claimed to arrive in two storage variants - 6GB RAM and 256GB default memory capacity, and 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Both the variants are said to feature OLED panels with 2K resolution. The other version of Mi 6 that is said to use the MediaTek Helio X30 processor under its hood is said to come only in one option - 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity.

The leaked information also tips at the potential price tag of the Mi 6. As per the information, the Xiaomi Mi 6's base variant might be priced at 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,000) while the high-end variants are likely to be priced at 2,499 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,000) and 2,999 (approx. Rs. 30,000) yuan respectively.

The report further goes on stating that the Mi 6 might feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as the Mi 5S and boot Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. It is said to arrive with a 12MP Sony sensor at its rear. The report goes a step further speculating that there will be two variants based on the display - one is said to be a flat screen variant and the other one is said to feature a curved display.

