Xiaomi Mi 6 to launch with a Snapdragon 821 chip

After LG, Sony and HTC recently launched their smartphones with Snapdragon 821 in order to get a first-mover advantage over their competitors, now another Chinese major, Xiaomi is also reportedly planning to go with Snapdragon 821 rather than the high-end Snapdragon 835 chipset.

A new rumor suggests that one of the three versions of Xiaomi's upcoming flagship the Mi 6 will run Snapdragon 821 in order to secure a March/April release for the smartphone. The report comes from a post on Weibo. In another report, it also says that the high-end version of the Mi 6 with the Snapdragon 835 SoC will probably be launched a month or two later than the S821 and Helio X30 variants.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 6 launch date allegedly delayed until May

However, the point to be noted is that, as of now, the Snapdragon 835 supply issues are very much affecting many manufacturers in the mobile industry. Considering this, the manufacturers seem to be forced to use Snapdragon 821 which is readily available. Moreover, these smartphone manufacturers are compromising on the CPU aspect to some extent.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 6 sketches show the dual camera setup at its rear

On the contrary, many reports have indicated that the first smartphones that will feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chips will be the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. So going by these reports we can only assume that Samsung could have cornered the market for this chip for the next few months. Is it going to be Samsung exclusive? Well, we'll know in few days time.