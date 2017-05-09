Xiaomi Mi 6 Lite with Snapdragon 660 SoC is fake, confirms company CEO

Xiaomi Mi 6, the flagship smartphone was unveiled in April. Even before its launch, the company was rumored to be working on the Plus variant of the flagship. A few days back, the manufacturer was said to be working a down-graded variant of the flagship smartphone dubbed Xiaomi Mi 6 Lite.

The alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 Lite is speculated to arrive with a decent spec sheet despite being a watered-down variant of the Mi 6 and carry a relatively cheaper price tag of 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,500). The rumor pointed out that the Lite variant of the flagship from Xiaomi might arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that was launched today along with the Snapdragon 630 SoC. These processors are meant for the mid-range smartphones.

Following this speculation, the Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, took to Weibo, the biggest social network of the country to dismiss the rumors claiming that the company is working on the Lite version of its flagship smartphone. Xiaomi CEO claims that the rumors about the Mi 6 Lite are fake. This makes it evident that the company is not prepping a less powerful and cheaper variant of their latest flagship.

Though the rumors regarding the Mi 6 Plus were rubbished off by the company CEO, he did not confirm if the company is working on a new smartphone running the latest Snapdragon 660 SoC built on the 14nm process.

This makes us believe that the company could be prepping a Snapdragon 660-based smartphone that might belong to the Redmi lineup. Lately, Xiaomi changed its strategy and is aiming at a more sustainable evolution after its rapid growth. The company is looking forward to improve its profit margins while offering devices packed with a powerful performance at affordable price points.

