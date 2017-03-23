Xiaomi Mi 6 may indeed come with a Snapdragon 835, suggests Weibo post

Qualcomm officially announced the Snapdragon835 chipset last at MWC last month, but analyst Kevin Wang had already hinted that the Xiaomi Mi 6 would be the first domestic flagship in China with a Snapdragon 835 chipset.

While that disclosure has not got an official confirmation yet, several rumors have been continuously pouring in telling the same. Even the latest rumor hints at the presence of a Snapdragon 821-powered version. In addition, it says the Mi 6 is indeed going to feature a Snapdragon 835 chipset. Now, the official Weibo page has also unknowingly given us the same idea.

If you are a big fan of the Mi brand, then you are already familiar with the way Xioami communicates. Most of the times, it releases teasers where the actual message is hidden.

In this case, the Xiaomi mobile phone official Weibo page shared Qualcomm's recent post regarding the features of the SD 835.

Also, it posted a teaser; "I come, I see, I conquer" along with a Snapdragon 835 hashtag.As of now, it is safe to say that the Mi 6 is most likely to come with the SD 835 chipset.

The Mi 6 is one of the most awaited smartphones of 2017. Undoubtedly, the Note 3 and Redmi 3S Prime have been very well received among the people, but now all the focus has been on the successor of the well-known Mi 5.

We would come to know more details at the launch of the device in a couple of weeks.