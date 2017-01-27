Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Pro tipped to launch later this year

Earlier tipped to launch at the MWC 2017, Xiaomi Mi 6 is now scheduled for a later date. The reason behind the delay remains a mystery as of yet. Well, reports are also such that Xiaomi might skip MWC this year and will not unveil any device.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi Mi 6 has created a lot of buzzes all across the internet. Now it looks like there are fresh rumors hitting the web, which shows that Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in three variant, which will sport a MediaTek Helio X30 processor, while the other two will sport Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. Here the most premium version will sport a ceramic body. Does this mean that the upcoming Xiaomi phone might pretty much look like the bezel-less Mi Mix which was launched in 2016?

On the other hand, other reports suggest that the high-end version of the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come packed with a dual-edged curved screen, along with 6GB of RAM, however, the other two flat-screen variants will bear 4GB of RAM. Well, these are just rumored specs and Xiaomi hasn't confirmed any of it yet.

As per the optics, all the three variants are expected to come sport with a 12MP rear camera with Sony's IMX362 sensor. No other details about the camera set-up are revealed as of yet. If the other rumors are to be trusted upon, the smartphone might pack a 3000mAh battery, and run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, along with the MIUI 9 skin on top. Not only that, the other reports state that the smartphone will be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage capacity options.

As for the price that the smartphone can be made available, the MediaTek processor variant will be priced at CNY 1,999 which is roughly around Rs. 19,800, while the other variant with the Snapdragon 835 SoC will be priced at CNY 2,499, which can be calculated nearly around Rs. 24,800. Whereas, on the other hand, the dual-edged curved display with the latest Snapdragon processor will be priced at CNY 2,999, which in India will be around Rs. 29,800 approx.

Alongside the Xiaomi Mi 6, a curved screen variant is also tipped to launch soon, which is named as Mi 6 Pro.