Xiaomi Mi 6 Might be Announced on January 6 with Snapdragon 835 SoC and Dual Camera

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone vendor, is all set to spring a surprise at the CES 2017. Yes, the company is prepping to announce their next generation flagship phone - the Xiaomi Mi 6 at the CES 2017 on January 6.

This news has come from a Weibo user Digital Cats, who also has leaked several details about Xiaomi phones in the past and most of them turned out to be true. Also, the leak suggests that Xiaomi Mi 6 will be launched at the CES 2017. However, it will be available for purchase after February 2017 or when the Snapdragon 835 SoC becomes available to public.

It is worth noticing that the Xiaomi Mi 5 was the first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 820 SoC and Xiaomi is aiming to do the same with the Xiaomi Mi 6 as well. The rumor also reveals that Xiaomi Mi 6 will be launched in three variants in different markets over the world.

The international variant of the phone will be dubbed Xiaomi Mi 6S and will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 6E will come with a MediaTek Helio chipset in some markets. And, in the company's homeland, the phone will be released with the company's Pinecone chipset, which is reportedly in the making.

Also, a newly leaked image popped online suggesting that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come with a 5.2-inch display with 2.5D glass laden on both sides. Xiaomi might include dual 16MP cameras on the rear, but that being said, there is no official confirmation from the vendor.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 might arrive with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and will be backed by a 3000mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0.

If this rumor is considered as true, we are just a week away from the next generation Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship phone.

