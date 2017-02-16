Xiaomi Mi 6 will not have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor!

Upcoming flagship from Xiaomi - the Mi 6 has been surfacing in rumors and leaks since the last year. The recent reports tipped that this smartphone might arrive with a flat 5.2-inch FHD 1080p TFT LCD display and not a curved edge screen. Now, the same source has rubbished claims that there will be an ultrasonic fingerprint on the handset.

The same Weibo user who leaked that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will not feature the curved AMOLED display it was expected to has revealed this news as well. The Mi 5S launched late last year featured an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, but the same is likely to be missed on the Mi 6.

Notably, the Mi 5S featured an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner made by Qualcomm, which is based in the U.S. Instead, the Apple of China might patronize a local manufacturer's fingerprint technology. As per the tipster, the Mi 6 might be released in April with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. While the processor detail has been confirmed by the leakster, the Galaxy S8 is claimed to use the initial supply of the Qualcomm SoC and is also believed to go on sale in April. We need to wait to see if Xiaomi can be able to procure the chipsets from the manufacturer for its flagship.

Going by the already prevailing rumors, the Mi 6 is likely to draw power from a 4,000mAh battery. The pricing info has also been revealed. The Mi 6 is said to cost 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,700) and the Pro variant might cost 2,499 yuan (approx. Rs. 24,500).

