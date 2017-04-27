Xiaomi Mi 6 is not coming to India; Mi Mix 2 might be launched

Xiaomi unveiled its flagship smartphone Mi 6 in China on April 19 and the same is all set to go on sale on April 28. Now, there is a disappointing or rather shocking news for the Indian Mi fans.

We say this as a recent report states that the Xiaomi Mi 6 won't be launched in India. India Today has reported that the Mi 6 will not be launched in India at all and has come up with a reason for the company's decision as well. The report goes on stating that the company might launch any other smartphone instead of the Mi 6 and it could be the Mi Mix 2 or Mi Note 3.

So, why Xiaomi is not going to launch the Mi 6 in India? There could be several reasons for the same.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Mi 6 could be too expensive Xiaomi is known for releasing affordable smartphones in the country. Even the company's flagship smartphones are priced reasonably so that fans can get hold of them without burning a hole in their pocket. The company has decided not to launch the Mi 6 in India as the smartphone would be very expensive to sell in the country. Mi 5 paved way for criticism The yesteryear's Xiaomi Mi 5 is a great smartphone, but Xiaomi was criticized a lot for not keeping the price of this down and not selling the high-end model with 64GB in the country. In fact, Hugo Barra, the former VP of Xiaomi, even claimed that it was a mistake to have not launched the 64GB MI 5 in India. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 first flash sale is on April 28 Mi Note 3, Mi Mix 2 might be launched While the Mi 6 might not make its way into the Indian market, the report adds that the Mi Note 3 and Mi Mix 2 that are reportedly in the pipeline could be launched in India. Notably, their prequels did not enter the Indian market. Though there is a possibility for these to be launched in India, these will also have expensive price tags. Xiaomi Mi 6 has a huge demand The decision of Xiaomi to not release the Mi 6 in India will be a shock to the fans. We say this as the company's phones always have a great interest and demand. The Mi 6's first flash sale is slated to happen on April 28 in China and has a huge demand crossing over 1 million registrations on just one retailer. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 might feature an AAC Actuator Xiaomi might launch an alternative flagship The report goes on tipping that Xiaomi might unveil another flagship smartphone that can be expected to hit the Indian stores later this year. Anyways, we need to wait to know more about Xiaomi's decision.