Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus appears on a Chinese Certification Site: Launch imminent

Xiaomi just launched its flagship smartphone the Mi 6 at an event in Bejing. However, considering the rumors that we had been hearing we were also expecting the company to launch the "Plus" variant of the premium device as well.

But, that did not happen. The Mi 6 was the only device that was unveiled by the company. And due to such a situation, we were having second thoughts about the Plus variant although the rumors have been consistently suggesting that the Plus variant will be launched.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in 11 different colors

While tech enthusiasts have been speculating about the Mi 6 Plus variant, now a Chinese certification site has again hinted at the existence of the Mi 6 Plus. The Mi 6 Plus report was spotted by Playfuldroid at the 3C certification listing with model number MDE40.

However, the listing does not reveal any significant details about the handset but it does indicate that Xiaomi is planning on releasing the Mi 6 Plus in the market. Besides, we also had some confirmation on this as the report from yesterday stated that a renowned industry analyst, Pan Jiutang has already claimed that the Mi 6 Plus was real. The analyst had also hinted that the Plus variant of the Xiaomi flagship smartphone will be released in a couple of months.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi Note 3 could be unveiled in Q3 2017

While the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is yet to be official, based on preliminary leaks, the smartphone might feature a bigger 5.7-inch full HD display with a similar FHD 1080p resolution as the Mi 6. Under its hood, the smartphone is believed to be armed with a Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants.