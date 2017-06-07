Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus case leaked online; may launch in Summer

Two months back, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi successfully launched it is a much-anticipated phone - Mi 6 at an affordable price range. There were rumors stating that the plus variant of the same device will be launched sometime later.

But, now it looks like the Mi 6 Plus will be released in the summer. As per the report by insider analyst, the release date of this handset got delayed because of the stock issue. Now, a new case of this phone has been leaked online revealing few design aspects. This image clarifies that the device will have a larger screen size than its standard variant, Xiaomi Mi 6.

Earlier there was a leak by another analyst, Mocha RQ who stated that this upcoming device will have a display similar to Xiaomi Mi MIX. But, this leaked case shows that Mi 6 Plus will sport a larger display than that.

According to the previous leaks, the device is expected to feature a 5.7-inch display with a dual-camera setup on the rear. With LED flash placed next to the duos, the device is said to house a larger battery of 4050mAh.

Some rumors also claimed that this smartphone will ditch 3.5mm audio jack and uses USB-C port in it. The device is also said to use the improvised version of Snapdragon 835 chipset in it. The phone is rumored to come with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants.

No other information has been revealed for now, but we can expect something big in this smartphone like other plus variants. To speak about its availability, the smartphone is expected to launch in summer and may bear a price tag of least 2999 yuan ($500).

