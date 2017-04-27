Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus case leaks; 3C certification reveals key specs

Until Xiaomi Mi 6 was announced officially, there were speculations that the Plus variant of the flagship smartphone will also accompany it. However, the company did not unveil the Mi 6 Plus. But this does not mean that the bigger Mi 6 is not in works.

We say this as the Mi 6 Plus with the model number MDE40 has recently received the 3C certification in China. Along with this, there is a glimpse of how the smartphone might actually look like as the protective case has been leaked. The alleged Mi 6 Plus case shows that the LED flash has been positioned far right from far left, besides the secondary camera sensor at the rear. We can expect the Mi 6 Plus to be unveiled in the coming months.

As per the 3C certification website, the Mi 6 Plus will use 18W fast charger. The Mi 6's bigger kin is said to be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with Adreno 540 GPU. On the connectivity front, it will be packed with Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, WiFi and other standard features.

Going by the previous reports, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is speculated to arrive with a larger 5.7-inch FHD 1080p display. The smartphone is likely to make use of 6GB RAM and arrive in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB just like its smaller sibling. The reports suggest that it will be powered by a 4500mAh battery that will keep the lights on for a longer duration.

Speculated to boot on Android 7.0 Nougat based on MIUI 8, the Mi 6 Plus is said to feature a dual-lens camera setup at its rear with a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor. The selfie camera is said to be an 8MP ultra-pixel sensor at the front.

