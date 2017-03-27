Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 6 Plus: Complete specs are out before launch

The rumors regarding the Xiaomi Mi 6 is pouring in almost every day. A few days back, we saw the possible specs and pricing of the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus, its bigger variant. Now, the complete specifications of these two phones to be launched by the Chinese manufacturer in the coming weeks have hit the web.

Detailing about the Mi 6, the smartphone is likely to feature a 5.15-inch FHD 1080p display and make use of a Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood. This processor is said to be paired with 4GB RAM and different UFS 2.0 storage capacities of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. In the imaging department, the device might employ a 19MP Sony IMX400 sensor at its rear and an 8MP ultrapixel selfie camera as well.

The Mi 6 is likely to run the Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on MIUI 8 and not the recent Android Nougat OS. The battery is said to be bumped up to 3200mAh to render a better backup.p

When it comes to the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, the display is said to arrive with a larger 5.7-inch display with a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Mi 6 Plus is likely to arrive with a Snapdragon 835 processor. While the Mi 6 is said to arrive with 4GB/6GB RAM, the Mi 6 is said to feature 6GB RAM and two storage capacities - 64GB and 128GB.

If the rumors are anything to go buy, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will arrive with dual Sony IMX362 sensors at its rear and a similar 8MP ultrapixel sensor at the front. The battery will undoubtedly by larger and it is likely to be a 4,500mAh one in the bigger model. Surprisingly, the Plus variant might be based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Whatever it is, until there is some official information from Xiaomi regarding these phones, we need to take these details with a pinch of salt.

