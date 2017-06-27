Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is coming down the pipe; hints analyst

Almost everyone expected Xiaomi to launch the Plus variant of its flagship device Mi 6. Surprisingly, let alone launch, the company didn't utter a word about it.

However, that didn't stop the rumor mill. Some time back, we saw an alleged live image of the device alongside the Mi 6. Then a protective glass cover said to be for the Mi 6 Plus also surfaced online showing its unusually large size. Yet again, well-known industry analyst Pan Jiutang has said something on his Weibo account which hints that the Mi 6 will get unveiled this year.

The analyst was giving answers to questions asked by other users. When asked if Xiaomi would launch the Mi 8 Plus this July. Instead of answering in a direct manner, he just mentioned the phones which wouldn't be launched this year according to him. The list of phones that we wouldn't see this year include the Oppo Find 9, Vivo XPlay 7, Smartisan T3, Xiaomi Mi Note 3 and Huawei Honor Magic 2.

As you can see, the Mi 6 Plus is not present in the list. So we are assuming that the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus would indeed get launched this year. Having said that, you should keep in mind that the analyst didn't say that the phone would be unveiled in July. So if not next month, Mi fans should not get disappointed.

Interestingly, if you go back a few months, Pan Jiutang was the same person who claimed that delay of the Mi 6 Plus was due to the shortage of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset.

As we already know, the Plus variant of the Mi 6 would come with a spectacular glass body, 5.7-inch display, Snapdragon 835 processor, rear dual camera setup and a large 4050mAh battery to run the device. As for pricing, the Mi 6 Plus is expected to cost about 2,999 Yuan.