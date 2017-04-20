Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus likely to be launched soon, tips analyst

Yesterday, Xiaomi unveiled the flagship Mi 6 smartphone in China in three different variants. Previously, there were speculations that the Mi 6 will be accompanied by a bigger variant, the Mi 6 Plus.

At the launch event held in Beijing, there was no mention about the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus leaving many fans confused and disappointed. This left many with the question of what really happened to the Mi 6 Plus or does it really exist. While we cannot say anything regarding this as there is no sort of official confirmation from the manufacturer, a recent Weibo post has triggered the rumors again.

Renowned industry analyst, Pan Jiutang claims that the Mi 6 Plus is real. While responding to a post by the official Xiaomi phone account, the analyst has hinted that the Plus variant of the Xiaomi flagship smartphone will be released in a couple of months.

While there is nothing known about the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus officially, there are claims that the smartphone might bestow a bigger 5.7-inch display with a similar FHD 1080p resolution as the Mi 6. Under its hood, the smartphone is believed to make use of the Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants.

Imaging wise, the smartphone is likely to feature a 12MP Sony IMX362 main snapper and an 8MP UltraPixel selfie camera as well. The entire package is claimed to be powered by a 4500mAh battery along with the 18W fast charger that previously received the 3C certification in China.

