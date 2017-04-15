Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Leaked image reveals key design

All Xiaomi fans are eagerly waiting for the launch event that will take place next week in Beijing. The company is all set to launch their upcoming smartphones Mi 6 and Mi 6. Ahead of its launch, it started releasing few teasers as well.

Not just teasers, we even get rumors and leaks on a daily basis. Though teasers do not reveal much about the specs, we always look forward to the leak images found online. Now, a new leak image of Mi6 Plus has popped up on Chinese social site Weibo. It reveals few key designs of this smartphone. Let us see in detail what new this leaked image has got to say.

As you can see, there are two speaker grilles located at the bottom and Home button at the extreme edge of the bottom end. It also looks like the design was inspired by Mi Mix. Most of the front space is occupied by a display. If we look carefully, we can notice that there is no brand logo. This looks confusing. It also does not match with the other images which were leaked before.

So, we have to consider this leak lightly. But what we know so far is, these phones will be shipped with the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC chipset. If turns out to be true, then it will be the biggest upgrade compared to its predecessors.

Some rumors also claim that the phone will come with the dual-curved edge display and will be offered in three different storage variants. That is, 6GB of RAM + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB variants, which are priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 25,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 28,990) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 34,600), respectively.

It is better to wait until Xiaomi launches this smartphone officially and clarifies all our doubts regarding the specs.

