Is this the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus rear panel?

Back in April, Xiaomi announced the launch of their flagship smartphone - Mi 6. Prior to the launch of the Mi 6, there were reports that it will be accompanied by the Mi 6 Plus, a bigger variant with slightly different specs.

While the company has not mentioned anything regarding the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, there were speculations that the device will be unveiled in the coming months. With the fresh leaks that have hit the web, it looks the Mi 6 Plus could be launched soon.

We say this as the alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus rear panel has been leaked via Slashleaks showing the dual rear camera setup at the rear along with the LED flash at the top left. Notably, the leaked image shows the alleged Mi 6 Plus rear panel with that of the Mi 6.

Leaked case of Mi 6 Plus

In the last week, we came across photos of a leaked case that is believed to be that of the Mi 6 Plus along with that of the Mi 6. The case showed a similar camera arrangement with two openings for the camera lenses, but the flash was positioned towards the right of the camera lens instead of left as seen on the freshly leaked rear panel.

Supply issue cited for delay

The launch of the Mi 6 Plus is seems to have been delayed due to the supply issue. Previous leaks point out at an analyst stating that the device will arrive with a display that is similar to the one seen on the Mi Mix.

Rumored Mi 6 Plus specs

Going by the existing rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is speculated to arrive with a 5.7-inch display and make use of the Snapdragon 835 SoC as its smaller sibling. The device is said to be launched with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The other aspects believed to be a part of the Mi 6 Plus include 4050mAh battery and USB Type-C port.