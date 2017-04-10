Leaked Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus render shows an iris scanner; launch date is imminent

Xiaomi Mi 6 is long rumored to be launched sometime in the second quarter of this year. Following this, the company's CEO officially confirmed that the smartphone will be announced later this month.

We have come across a lot of rumors and speculations regarding the Xiaomi Mi 6. Recently, a post on Weibo points out that the flagship smartphone will not be inferior to the other Android flagships in the market. We say so as the latest leak shows that the Mi 6 will feature an iris scanner on board. The image leaked on Weibo seems to be that of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus as it looks bigger than the leaked images of the Mi 6.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 rumored specs confirmed by GFXBench

From the image, we can get to know that the Mi 6 Plus might have an iris scanner above the screen and between the selfie camera and earpiece. With an iris scanner, users get an additional way to unlock their smartphone and an added layer of security. Besides this, there is also a fingerprint scanner that is embedded on the home button at the front below the display. There are claims that this one could be an ultrasonic sensor and that the home button might be a capacitive one.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 alleged price leaked ahead of launch

The design appears to be normal like any other smartphone with average sized bezels and nothing too innovative. The latest reports suggest that the Mi 6 might be unveiled sometime this week along with the Mi 6 Plus. The bigger variant could feature a larger battery and a dual camera setup at its rear.

Source