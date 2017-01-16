Xiaomi Mi 6 price and launch date revealed by company VP

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is one of the most rumored smartphones right now. It ranks high among the anticipated smartphones of the year as we know that it will be packed with high-end features and specifications despite its reasonable price tag.

As of now, we have seen many leaks about the Xiaomi Mi 6, but this time we have details coming from the Li Wanqiang, the company's vice president and co-founder. He has referred to the Mi 6 as a surprise product that could be announced in March. These details were revealed at the Geek Park Innovation conference held on January 15.

The Xiaomi VP suggests that the smartphone will include surprises in its specifications and will be priced around 1,999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 20,000) following the Xiaomi pricing tradition.

While the launch date and price bracket have been confirmed by the Xiaomi VP, the internet is flooded with many details about the upcoming flagship smartphone. The Mi 6 is rumored to arrive with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Also, the device is believed to feature a metal body and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as in the previous Xiaomi phones.

There are reports that there will be two variants of the Xiaomi Mi 6 based on the display type and RAM capacity. One variant is likely to feature a curved OLED display and the other one is said to arrive with an LCD screen. The flat screen variant is said to have 4GB RAM while the other one is likely to have 6GB RAM and priced relatively higher than the other variant. Also, the Mi 6 is rumored to boot Android 7.0 Nougat and feature a 3,000mAh battery under its hood.

