Xiaomi Mi 6 rumored specs confirmed by GFXBench

Xiaomi's Mi 6 is a highly anticipated device that will be hitting the smartphone market soon. However, as we wait for the flagship smartphone to be officially launched, there have already been several rumors and leaks surrounding the device. And if rumors are to be true, the smartphones does pack high-end specs and features.

On the other hand, while tech enthusiasts as well Xiaomi fans are excited for the upcoming smartphone, the alleged MI 6 device has now been spotted on the GFX Benchmarking website. And this means specifications of the device have now become public. Further, on analyzing the listing, it shows that the device has been codenamed "Xiaomi Sagit" but looking at the chipset listed it indeed confirms that it is the Mi 6.

The chipset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Soc and it looks like it could be paired with either 4GB and 6GB RAM as well as Adreno 540 GPU. Seems like there is going to be two variants of the Mi 6. Similarly, the internal storage given is 64GB and 128 GB. The listing also shows that the handset is featuring a 5.1-inch 1080p display with 5 finger gesture support, a 12 MP rear camera with 4K video recording, and an 8 MP selfie shooter that's also capable of capturing 4K videos. As for the software, the device is running Android 7.1.1

As per the listing, the device has an accelerometer, gyroscope, light sensor and proximity sensor, NFC, Compass, barometer, pedometer as well. Well, now that the specs are out, we pretty much have an idea of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Besides, Xiaomi's CEO has already confirmed the launch of the much-anticipated smartphone MI 6 in the month of April. While there are no fixed dates it is rumored that the Mi 6 could be launched between April 11 to April 18.

