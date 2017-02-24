Xiaomi Mi 6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 coming with Snapdragon 835 processor on March, confirms analysts

It can't be denied that Xiaomi Mi 6 has become the most talked about smartphone these days. By announcing the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Note 4X, the Chinese smartphone vendor has already set a benchmark and aims to continue to do the same with the upcoming devices as well.

If the rumors are to be believed, Xiaomi Mi 5C and Mi 6 is in making. Out of the two, speculations about Xiaomi Mi 6 has been making rounds on the webosphere for quite some time now.

Adding to the rumor mill, fresh reports now suggest that Xiaomi Mi 6 is going to come with the upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset. As per a report on Weibo, a Chinese analyst predicts that Xiaomi Mi 6 will be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor.

However, an earlier prediction was such that Xiaomi Mi 6 would sport a clocked down version of upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset. While on the other hand, some rumors suggest that the upcoming Xiaomi device would be available in various versions to mitigate the shortage of Snapdragon 835 chipset. This is where the confusion arises.

Well, contradicting the earlier rumors, analysts now confirms that both Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Mi 6 will come with the original snapdragon 835 chipsets. Adding on, they also say that both the devices are expected to be announced in March this year. Well, this should be taken with the pinch of salt as the companies are yet to confirm the launch date.

So, all the rumors about the Mi 6 to suffer from the storage of Snapdragon 835 shouldn't be believed. Addition to that, the analysts on their Weibo post also confirms that Xiaomi Mi 6 will not sport the clocked down version of the upcoming processor, and would come with full processor frequency.

