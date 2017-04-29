Xiaomi Mi 6 will go on sale on May 5 at 10 AM

Xiaomi Mi 6 went on sale in China on Friday. As expected, the flash sale got over in a few seconds as the stocks got empty.

In the manufacturer's homeland, the flagship smartphone went on sale via online retailers including Jingdong, Xiaomi Mall, Mi Home, Suning, and Tesco. Within just a few seconds of debut, the retailers' inventory went empty. Notably, Xiaomi let only the black variant of the Mi 6 on sale on April 28. And, earlier this week, there were reports that around 80,000 units were taken out of the production unit for the first flash sale. Until Xiaomi confirms the number of units sold, we cannot come to a conclusion on the same.

Now, there is information regarding the next flash sale of the Mi 6. Xiaomi has confirmed that the second round of sales of its flagship smartphone will happen on May 5 at 10 AM via Xiaomi Mall and other platforms too. We can expect the next flash sale to also get empty in a few seconds as the first one.

For now, Xiaomi has not mentioned if it will sell only the Black color variant or the White and Blue ones as well next week. While the Ceramic variant is also expected by the fans, there are reports tipping that the same has been delayed until mid-May as there is an issue in the manufacturing due to the special coating used on the model. So, it is unlikely to expect the ceramic model to be listed for sale anytime soon. However, we can expect to see the Blue and White variants in the next round of sales.