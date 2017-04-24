Xiaomi Mi 6 Silver variant won't be released anytime soon

Xiaomi Mi 6 that went official last week made a great impression in the smartphone arena. We say so as the smartphone packs top notch specs and comes in attractive color variants.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 6 in Black, White, Blue, and Silver colors. Of which, the ceramic variant comes in the black color option. Of these color variants, the Silver color is the most impressive one and is one of its kind in the smartphone arena. However, it looks like the Mi fans who like the Silver variant have to wait. The Silver variant is in the last stage of testing and it won't be released anytime soon.

Production issues of Silver variant Going by the Xiaomi officials, the Mi 6's Silver edition is subjected to limited production as it involves extremely tough electroplating process. Subject to tough electroplating process The process is highly sensitive and happens in a vacuum environment where the impurities including dust are absent. Even a single speck of dust or any other impurity can make the whole batch useless when it is subjected to electroplating. Highly reflective surface It is known that the Silver variant of Mi 6 offers a highly reflective finish that is mirror-like. It creates an overall impressive effect. Except for the Silver color and reflective surface, there is no significant difference between this variant of Mi 6 and the rest. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 launched with Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM, ceramic build and more Mi 6 pricing info When it comes to the pricing, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at RMB 2499 (approx. Rs. 24,000). The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 2899 (approx. Rs. 27,000) and the ceramic edition with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at RMB 2999 (approx. Rs. 28,000). Attractive four-sided Ceramic variant too The Mi 6 was announced in three variants. One of the variants is the gorgeous ceramic edition. This variant gives a premium look and feel to the smartphone with the four-sided curved ceramic build on its rear.

