Xiaomi Mi 6 with Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM announced

Xiaomi Mi 6 is finally here. The company has unveiled the 2017 flagship smartphone at an event in Beijing.

Xiaomi has announced the Mi 6 with the latest octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC based on 10nm manufacturing process. The processor paired with Adreno 540 graphics card and supports the 2 x 2 dual WiFi system. This processor is paired with 6GB RAM that can handle multi-tasking swiftly without any lag or clutter. There are stereo speakers at the front of the smartphone to render an immersive experience.

The Mi 6 has a dual-lens camera at its rear as claimed by the rumors and leaks and there is an underglass fingerprint sensor at the front. It also has a USB Type-C port at the bottom and misses out on the conventional 3.5mm audio jack.

The Mi 6 features an ultra-reflective metallic finish as it has been crafted using stainless steel. There is a four-sided 3D curved glass on the company's flagship smartphone. Adventure enthusiasts fret not as the Xiaomi smartphone comes with a splash resistant build. Its openings are properly sealed and protected to make it water and dust resistant. The smartphone has a symmetrical design that gives it a simple and clean look.The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been launched in an attractive Silver color variant too. This one has four-sided mirror glass and an untra-reflective finish despite the metallic build.

Still developing...