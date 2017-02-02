Xiaomi Mi 6 to sport clocked down version of Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Ahead of the release of the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, there has already been a lot of buzz about the latest software version lately. Starting from the most rumored and talked about Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC 11, and now Xiaomi Mi 6, the tech giants are eagerly waiting for the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, and have hence decided to skip MWC 2017 and delay the launch of the flagships.

After reporting about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC 11 featuring Snapdragon 835 chipset, adding up to the list comes Xiaomi Mi 6 that also plans to come packed with the latest processor. However, this seems to be a little difficult for the Chinese smartphone vendor as Samsung plans to completely take up the first stock of the processor.

Well, to combat that issue, Xiaomi has a plan. Reports are such that Xiaomi will bow down to the South Korean giant and will instead use a clocked down version of the Snapdragon 835. With this, as claimed earlier, Xiaomi Mi 6 will not be the first smartphone to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset any longer.

To recall, similar was the case for Xiaomi Mi 5 as well. Yes, Xiaomi Mi 5 was release with a clocked down Snapdragon 820 chip. However, failed to gain popularity and success.

It will be quite exciting to see how Xiaomi Mi 6 performs with the same old formula again.