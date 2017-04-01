Xiaomi Mi 6 will be launched in April, confirms CEO

Lei Jun, the Xiaomi CEO went on a company's live stream to announce that the Mi 6 will be launched next month.

This goes in line with the earlier rumors that the flagship smartphone might be launched on April 11. Also, it rubbishes the claims regarding a May announcement of the Mi 6. Besides confirming the launch date, the CEO did not reveal anything else about their upcoming flagship launch. However, the previous rumors tip at the launch of the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus at the same time, while there is no official confirmation.

Going by the earlier reports, the Xiaomi Mi 6 might be launched in three variants. One of them is likely to use the Snapdragon 821 SoC. Also, a high-end variant of the Mi 6 is said to feature the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC. The device is believed to arrive with a fingerprint sensor that is embedded under the display.

The rumor mills are churning a lot of information about the Xiaomi Mi 6, which is one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. The device was initially rumored to arrive in February but it has been pushed to April. With just a few days left for the unveiling of the smartphone, we can expect the rumors about the phone to increase and we can get to know more about it in the coming days.

