Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in 11 different colors

Xiaomi recently launched its flagship smartphone the Mi 6 at an event in Bejing. And during the launch event, the company talked about various features that made the handset special. The highlighted features though were the premium 3D glass design, powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, and dual rear cameras of new Mi 6 smartphone.

Apart from this, during the launch event, the company also announced that the smartphone would be available in four colors. However, it seems that the phone will come in more colors in addition to the announced colors. The information has been spotted on the Chinese TENNA documentation website.

So aside from the very basic specs like screen resolution, dimensions, and battery size, the listing also reveals that the smartphone will come in 11 different colors. The announced colors at the launch were black, white, blue, and silver. Considering the TENNA listing, Xiaomi will also be offering the Mi 6 in gold, gray, pink, champagne gold, dark gray, cherry blossom, and frosted black.

Nonetheless, most of the color variants should remain China exclusive only.

Besides if you are interested in the device then here are some of the specs nd features of the device.

Powerful hardware The Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a 5.15-inch full-HD display with 1080x1920 pixel resolution. The device is powered by the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC clocked at 2.45GHz. It is further paired with 6GB RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. Further, the smartphone is backed by a 3350mAh battery. Coming to the cameras, Xiaomi Mi 6 features a dual camera setup at the back. The smartphone sports dual 12-megapixel rear cameras setup where one camera has a wide-angle lens and another is a telephoto camera for 2x lossless zoom. The Mi 6 camera features phase-detection autofocus, and four-axis anti-shake functionality to ensure blur-free images. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel front camera with 1080p video capture at 30fps, slo-mo videos. Connectivity options Xiaomi Mi 6 supports 2X2 MIMO Wi-Fi, and 4G+ networks and has Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM support (4G + 4G/ 3G/ 2G), NFC. The company has removed the 3.5mm headphone jack and has included a USB Type-C port. The fingerprint scanner on Mi 6 is placed at the front and the company claims that the smartphone is also resistant to wear and tear as well as water splash. Price and Variants The Xiaomi Mi 6's price is varied as there are three variants of the smartphone. The Mi 6 variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs. 23,500). The model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at CNY 2,899 (approx Rs. 27,000); both variants come in Black, White and Blue color options. These are the two regular versions. Apart from this, Xiaomi has also announced a third version of the smartphone, called the Mi 6 Ceramic. This smartphone sports a four-sided curved ceramic body and 18K gold-plated camera rims at the back and comes in Black color. This version is priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs. 28,000) and is coming with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.