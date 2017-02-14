Xiaomi Mi 6 will sport a 5.2-inch flat IPS display: specs, price and more

Xiaomi has been in news for quite some time now. After gaining wide popularity with the Redmi Note 4, the smartphone vendor unveiled the low-end version of the phone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X.

After this, all eyes are on the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6. There have been several rumors about the specs and the price of the smartphone all across the web.

Adding on to the rumor mill, the fresh reports are about the display of the most awaited Xiaomi Mi 6. If the flying rumors are to be believed, Xiaomi Mi 6 will sport a 5.2-inch flat display.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X goes on sale today exclusively on Mi.com

Well, to recall past rumors shows a curved display. But, not any longer. However, the Chinese smartphone vendor hasn't confirmed any of the rumors for now and should be grasped with a pinch of salt.

Mocha Socialist Workers on Weibo confirmed the rumor and stated that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will come packed with flat IPS display, and there are no chances for an OLED display with dual-curved edges.

To recall the specifications, Xiaomi Mi 6 was supposed to use the upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset, however as Samsung Galaxy S8 will wipe off the initial stock, Mi 6 will include a clocked down version of the latest processor.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi to announce smart guitar and child wristwatch tomorrow

Further talking about the specifications, may come with a fingerprint and a 4,000 mAh. Moving ahead, rumors also suggests that Xiaomi Mi 6 could be 1,999 yuan (approx Rs. 19.721) while the Mi 6 Pro could be priced at 2,499 yuan (approx Rs. 24,654).

For more updates, stay tuned to GizBot.