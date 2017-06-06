Xiaomi Jason to launch as Mi 6X, might cost around Rs. 19,000

Back in May, a smartphone with the moniker Xiaomi Jason was spotted on the GFXBench benchmarking database. The device seemed to have an interesting set of features that place in the top tier mid-range smartphone category.

As of now, Xiaomi has not made any comments regarding this new smartphone but the reports point out that the Xiaomi Jason could be the speculated Xiaomi Mi 6X. Initially, the rumors regarding a Youth Version of the company's flagship Mi 6 were debunked by the Xiaomi CEO. The rumored suggest that the Chinese manufacturer is working on a Snapdragon 660 SoC-based smartphone, which could be dubbed Xiaomi Mi 6X.

Notably, the Xiaomi Mi 6X is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC and arrive with a 12MP main snapper and a 4MP selfie camera. The device is said to have 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space as one of the variants of the Mi 6. This model of the Mi 6X is believed to be priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000).

The Xiaomi Mi 6X is believed to be unveiled in August. As there is another couple of months for the launch of the alleged smartphone, there are chances to see a handful of Snapdragon 660 equipped smartphones in the meantime. We already know that Oppo is prepping to launch the Oppo R11 with the SoC on June 10. Also, we can expect a variant of the upcoming Mi 6X to make use of the company's in-house Surge S2 processor.

While all these are just rumors and speculations, we need to await an official confirmation from Xiaomi to get more clarity regarding the Mi 6X.

