Xiaomi Mi Home store is now open in India

Just a few days back, Xiaomi has launched its first Mi Home Store in India. Located in Bengaluru, it is now open for everyone.

This Mi Home store in India can be considered as a one-stop shop for everything which the company sells in India. This Chinese manufacturer is now looking forward to opening the similar kind of Mi Home stores in other places such as Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. Some reports do say that the company is willing to open around 100 such Mi Home stores in India by 2019.

To speak about the products made available in this store, it includes Redmi and Mi series smartphones, headphones, VR headsets, fitness bands, power banks, selfie sticks, and air purifiers. There is also a chance of including recently released Redmi 4A to this list.

Thousands and thousands of Mi Fans have come to our #MiHome today ☺️☺️ Humbled by the amazing response that we are getting 🙏 @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/V5CFrtCthp — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 20, 2017

Many pictures have been shared by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India VP and Managing Director on his twitter account regarding the inauguration of Mi Store.

We have seen how Xiaomi phones have played well in Indian market. According to International Data Corporation (IDC) report, Redmi Note 4 which was made available only through flash sales, was the highest shipped smartphone in the Indian market in the first quarter of 2017.

Now by launching this offline store, there is no doubt in increasing its shipment further in the country. The advantage of an offline store is, the buyers can try out a set of phones before purchasing it and also the out of stock problem seen in online stores can be solved here to some extent. This newly launched store is said to work in collaboration with the company's website, Mi.com/in.

