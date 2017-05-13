Xiaomi Mi Max 2 camera sample confirms 12MP rear snapper

Xiaomi released the Mi Max phablet back in 2016 at a competitive price tag that it become of the successful models for the company. It looks like the manufacturer seems to be all set to bring the sequel to this device by launching the Mi Max 2.

It is known that the Mi Max 2 is coming soon as the complete specifications of the smartphone were leaked, thanks to the leaked benchmark listing. Now, we have yet another interesting information regarding this device. We say so as its camera sample has been leaked online. This camera sample shows us that the focus of Xiaomi has been on the camera as the device likely features a 12MP rear sensor.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specs leaked on GFXBench portal

From the camera sample shown above (click here for full image), it is clear that the resolution is 4000×3000 pixels. From the resolution, the sensor is confirmed to be a 12MP. On observing the photo, it is clear that the color depiction is pretty impressive and even the quality and contrast levels are great. The one thing that this camera is said to lack is groundbreaking performance as it has a mere f/2.2 aperture, which lags behind in terms of competition.

The first camera sample of the Mi Max 2 has been leaked along with some of the technical specifications such as aperture, ISO 100, etc. As of now, there is no official word on when the Mi Max successor will be announced, but it may not be long as the camera sample is out. However, an official confirmation from Xiaomi is awaited.

Source