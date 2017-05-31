Xiaomi Mi Max 2 camera samples appear online; Promote imaging feature

Just a few days left to officially release Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and quite a lot of images captured by this handset appears online ahead of it.

The set of new images which has surfaced online is released by the company to promote its imaging feature. These released pictures captured by the camera of this handset is really impressive and has no distortion to be spotted. This new way of promoting has become the latest trend followed by other popular handset manufacturers like Oppo as well.

Impressive pictures This official camera samples look really awesome and there is no doubt in gaining the attention of a large number of audience. These newly released pictures were shot in different locations of Egypt and Tunisia. This samples also consists some images that are taken in low light conditions. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 camera sample confirms 12MP rear snapper Camera details The camera integrated into this device has a spectacular resolution. It uses a Sony IMX386 sensor along with a 1.25µm sensor having a support for PDAF, HDR and also a dual LED flash The quality of the picture clearly confirms the 12MP camera used in the device with a resolution of 4000×3000 pixels. But it should also be noted that this device misses few features of recently released Mi 6. That is, the phone does not include 4-axis OIS, which was present in Mi 6. Other specs The phone has also made its appearance in Geekbench which gave away few information regarding its specs. As per this listing, Mi Max 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 626 SoC and paired with 4GB RAM. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 visits GeekBench just before its launch The device is said to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the company's own MIUI 8 on top of it. It also revealed about the 5MP selfie shooter that will be present in the phone.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is said to be officially launched in China this June. Whereas, Indians are expecting this phone to be released somewhere around July.

