Xiaomi Mi Max 2 clears NCC ahead of launch; to use Snapdragon 626

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is all set to be unveiled on May 25 at an event in China. With only three days left for its launch, the Mi Max 2 has hit the rumor mills revealing its key specs.

The Mi Max 2 is the next generation phablet-sized smartphone to be launched by the Chinese manufacturer. The Mi Max sports a 6.44-inch display and is priced in the mid-range market segment. The same thing is expected from its successor too. With a reasonable price tag and competitive specs, this smartphone is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated launches from Xiaomi this year.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launch slated for May 25: Specs, features and price to expect

With many new leaks surfacing online, here are some of the recent ones that we have seen regarding the Xiaomi Mi Max 2. Let's take a look at them from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Snapdragon 626 SoC expected Previously, we saw that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will arrive in two variants one with the Snapdragon 626 SoC and the other with the Snapdragon 600 SoC. Now, the recent information that has been revealed on Weibo is that the Mi Max 2 will arrive only with the Snapdragon 626 that is meant to be used by the mid-range smartphones. Even the newly launched Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro makes use of this chipset. The highlight of the Snapdragon 626 is that it will reduce the power consumption considerably. Source Mi Max 2 clears NCC A smartphone with the model number MDE40 has cleared the NCC (National Communications Commission). A sketch of the NCC listing has been leaked tipping that this device is none other than the Xiaomi Mi Max 2. Source Champagne paint job The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 live image surfaced online yesterday showing the first look the phone. It shows the champagne paint job of the Mi Max 2 and similar design as the original one. The device's U design and antenna lines as well are different. Mi Max 2 price is out The earlier reports have not only revealed the specs but also the price of the Mi Max 2. It is believed that the Mi Max 2 might be priced between 1,499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000) and 1,699 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM variant. On the other hand, the high-end model with 6GB RAM is not expected to be priced beyond 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000).