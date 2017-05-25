Xiaomi Mi Max 2 visits GeekBench just before its launch

With just a few hours left for the launch of the Mi Max 2, the device has hit the GeekBench database. As usual, some of the key specs are revealed by the listing. It is common for any smartphone to make an appearance on the GeekBench database before its official unveiling.

As per the GeekBench listing, the Mi Max 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 626 SoC. It is also said to be paired with 4GB of RAM and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with the company's own MIUI 8. This makes sense as the Mi Max 2 has been constantly rumored to arrive with the Snapdragon 626 SoC.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price is out ahead of launch

We already know that the Mi Max 2 will arrive in two variants - one with the Snapdragon 626 SoC and the other with the more powerful Snapdragon 660 SoC. We can't be sure whether the Mi Max 2 will arrive with the Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 626 SoC as the GeekBench listing shows MSM8953 instead of MSM8953Pro, which points out to the Snapdragon 626. Notably, both the Qualcomm processors support Adreno 506 graphics unit.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 to feature a mammoth 5,349mAh battery

Besides this, the GeekBench listing also confirms the presence of a 6.4-inch FHD 1080p display on the Mi Max 2. The Mi Max 2 is believed to arrive in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB. Also, the camera department is likely to comprise of a 12MP main snapper and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Whatever it is, we will get a clear picture of the Mi Max 2 specs once the device has been launched at the event to debut in some time.

Source