Xiaomi Mi Max 2 India launch likely pegged for July 26

Xiaomi unveiled the second generation phablet in the Mi lineup - the Mi Max 2 in May. Soon after its unveiling, the device went on sale in the company's home market China.

After two months of its launch, it looks like this device is all set to hit the Indian market later this month. Last year, around this time, the Mi Max was launched in India within the Rs. 15,000 price bracket. Now, a report by 91Mobiles claims that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be launched in India on July 26.

Like the other Xiaomi devices, the Mi Max 2 will be made available via the online stores initially. Later, it will be made available via the offline stores as well. For now, there is no mention about the pricing of the Mi Max 2 in India but based on its price in China, this device is believed to be priced below Rs. 20,000 in the country.

The report adds that besides the Mi Max successor, Xiaomi is in plans to launch a high-end smartphone in India this month.

We can expect this high-end smartphone to be the company's flagship Mi 6 as the global release of the same debuted only recently with the device being made available in Taiwan and a few other markets that are significant to Xiaomi. Previously, it was reported that the Mi Max 2 and Mi 6 might be launched in India in July.

To refresh on its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has been launched with a similar 6.44-inch FHD 1080p display as its predecessor. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat topped with MIUI 8, the device employs a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage capacity.

The imaging aspects include a 12MP main camera at its rear and a 5MP front-facer as well. The other aspects of the Mi Max 2 include support for 4G LTE, dual SIM, a USB Type-C port, an infrared sensor and a 5300mAh battery with fast charging as well.