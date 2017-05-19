Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launch slated for May 25: Specs, features and price to expect

After launching the much-hyped TV set and Mi TV 4 under the home entertainment category, it looks like Xiaomi is all set to take the wraps off one of the long-rumored smartphones. Well, the talk is about the Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi has revealed a poster that teases the announcement of the next generation large screen smartphone, the Mi Max 2. The official poster on Weibo shows that the company will host a news conference on May 25, 2017 at 2 PM. Going by the poster, the Mi Max 2's launch will be graced by the presence of Lei Jun, the Xiaomi CEO and other top executives of the company including Luo Zhenyu, Ma Dong, Ge Ke, Chen Rui and the famous China-based girls' band called Shanghai 48 aka SNH48.

The Mi Max replacement The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has been surfacing on rumors and leaks since many months. This second generation large screen device will be the effective replacement of the Mi Max that was launched in the last year. Notably, the Mi Max is the first large screen smartphone to be launched by Xiaomi. A similar 6.44-inch display expected The teaser posted by Xiaomi does not divulge any details regarding the Xiaomi Mi Max 2. However, the speculations surrounding this device point out that it might arrive with a similar 6.44-inch display that was seen on the yesteryear model intact. We can expect the successor to arrive with improvements in terms of processor, battery, memory and other areas. Also read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 camera sample confirms 12MP rear snapper There could be two variants of Mi Max 2 Last year, the Mi Max came in two variants based on the RAM and internal storage capacity. This time, the rumors point out that there will be two variants based on the processor, RAM and storage space. One of the previous rumors pointed out at the use of a Snapdragon 660 processor in the Mi Max 2. It is said that one variant will arrive with Snapdragon 626 SoC and 4GB RAM and the other will have Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Pricing is also out The earlier reports have not only revealed the specs but also the price of the Mi Max 2. It is believed that the Mi Max 2 might be priced between 1,499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000) and 1,699 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM variant. On the other hand, the high-end model with 6GB RAM is not expected to be priced beyond 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000). Also read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6GB RAM to be announced in May What else to expect? From the previous reports, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is believed to boast a 6.44-inch display with FHD 1080p resolution and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with MIUI 8. The device is said to feature a 12MP Sony IMX378 sensor at the rear and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. A 5000mAh battery is believed to power the Mi Max 2 from within.

