Xiaomi Mi Max 2 leak reveals new design

Xiaomi is all set to launch several smartphones in the coming days and just as the case with any smartphones the internet has been flooded with numerous rumors and leaks regarding the Xiaomi smartphones.

The recent one was of Xiaomi Mi 6 and now following the same path a new set of leaked renders of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Max 2 model has appeared online. The renders have been recently uploaded on Weibo. Besides, the new leak of the Mi Max 2 suggests a redesigned back side, along with some new features.

On analyzing the image we can see the LED flash has been put before the rear camera. The camera has been placed at the top right corner. The fingerprint scanner is below the camera but is placed more towards the center of the device. Further, it seems that the back will have minimalistic design and appears to be just one large piece of metal. Well, it should make the device more strong and durable under heavy use.

Coming to the second image, it gives a closer look on the smartphone's top/bottom sides. Thus we can clearly see a 3.5mm audio jack, a secondary mic, and an IR blaster at the top. Mi Max 2 seems to come with a USB Type-C port and there are two speaker grills.

All in all the smartphone seem to have a slim profile.

As for the rumors that we have seen earlier, the Mi Max 2 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 626 processor. The rumors have also suggested that the new Max 2 will pack a 12MP Sοny IMX378 sensor, a 5MPixel selfie camera in front, a 6.44-inch display with 1080p resolution, Android 7.1.1 with MIUI 8 on top and a new 5000 mAh battery.

