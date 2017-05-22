Xiaomi Mi Max 2 leaked image along with TPU case reveals real design

A few days back, we got to know the launch date of Xiaomi's much-hyped smartphone, Mi Max 2. This is not an end, now a new leak pops up online revealing few details of its specs and design.

With a larger display and a huge battery, there is no doubt in considering this smartphone as a most-awaited one. Mi Max being the first large screen phone by Xiaomi, now the upcoming Mi Max 2 is ready to take over this position. Especially the rumors and leaks speaking about its high-end specs are making all Xiaomi fans to eagerly wait for its launch which is scheduled to take place on May 25th.

This new leak which surfaced online is said to be the first one to reveal the real look of the device. Let us see how it looks and what are the details it gave away.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Revealed the actual look of the device This new leaked image shows the smartphone in champagne gold color. We can also see a new pattern in the antenna lines which are U-shaped. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launch slated for May 25: Specs, features and price to expect There is also changes in the camera setup where LED flash is located on the left portion of the sensor instead of right. Larger display As mentioned earlier, it comes with a large display of 6.44-inch device, so it may not be suitable for one hand usage. You can also see a fingerprint scanner on the rear which is exactly in the same position as expected. Genuine images If you observe the speaker grill, you will get to know that the number of holes on it is reduced in this upcoming phone. But there are two sets of grills surrounding the USB Type-C port and also we can see an audio jack in this device. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will not run on MIUI 9; No announcement made We can consider this as genuine images since it matches with the blueprint which was found on the Taiwan's communications agency website. Overall specs To speak about the specs which got leaked earlier, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is said to be packed with two different processor variants- Snapdragon 626 and Snapdragon 660. With same camera specs, they differ in storage options. The device houses a large battery of 5000mAh capacity and rumored to bear a price tag of ¥1499 (∼$220).

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

via Source(1,2)