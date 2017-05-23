Xiaomi Mi Max 2 to feature a mammoth 5,349mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be unveiled on May 25 at an event in the company's homeland China. The smartphone has been hitting the headlines lately revealing the possible specifications.

A recent GFXBench listing of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 tipped at the presence of a massive 5000mAh battery. However, the fresh rumors paint a different picture. Going by the recent information revealed by a reputed tipster and Weibo user, Kumamoto, the company is all set to employ a bigger battery in the Mi Max successor. It is claimed that the Mi Max 2 will make use of a more capacious 5349mAh battery.

Mi Max 2 to render stellar battery performance The Weibo post tips that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will have a 5349mAh battery from Yan Wanda. He also adds that the phablet might be powered by the Snapdragon 626 SoC that is optimized for lower power consumption. Eventually, the energy efficient chipset and the juicy battery will let the Mi Max 2 to give a stellar battery performance. Standard and High variants on tow While the original Mi Max was launched in Standard and Prime variants, the Mi Max 2 is said to arrive in Standard and High variants. The Standard mi Max 2 is likely to feature a Snapdragon 626 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. On the other hand, the High variant is likely to be powered by the new Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Also read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 leaks along with TPU case Mi Max 2 might feature camera improvements Going by the leaked details, the Mi Max 2 is expected to feature some camera improvements in comparison to its predecessor. The device might be launched with a 12MP Sony IMX378 rear camera . This sensor is the one that was used on flagship models such as Xiaomi Mi 5. Up front, it is believed to flaunt a 5MP selfie camera. Notably, the original Mi Max launched last year came with a 16MP main snapper and a similar 5MP selfie snapper. What else to expect? Apart from these, the Xiaomi Mi Max is rumored to be fitted with a 6.44-inch FHD 1080p as seen on the Mi Max of 2016. Also, the device is likely to feature a USB Type-C port and run on Android 7.1 Nougat topped with MIUI 8.

