Xiaomi Mi Max 2 may launch on May 23: Specs and pricing

Xiaomi launched the Mi Max around this time last year. The most highlighted feature of this device was its large display. Now, even though Xiaomi hasn't announced anything regarding the launch of its successor device dubbed as the Mi Max 2, the rumor mill has been quite active.

Earlier rumors had suggested that the Xiaomi Mi Max will have a 12MP Sony IMX378 sensor as the main shooter, while there will be a 5MP selfie camera on the front. Additionally, an image of the alleged device had appeared online. However, up until now, we had no idea about the launch timeline of the Mi Max 2. So as per a new rumor, the device is scheduled to get launched on May 23.

Moreover, the company is reportedly going to host a publicity event for the launch tomorrow. Well, it goes without saying that we can't guarantee you the authenticity of this rumor. Read on to know all the speculated features and specifications of the Mi Max 2.

Display and software Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is touted to ship with the same 6.44-inch display with 1080p resolution. On the software front, it will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box. Some are presuming that the device can even feature Xiaomi's very own MIUI 9. However, chances of that happening are quite slim. Under the hood The Mi Max 2 is likely to be fueled by a Snapdragon 660 processor backed up by 6GB/4GB of RAM. However, some new leaks suggest there will be two different variants; one with SD 626 SoC teamed with 4GB RAM and the other with SD 660 SoC backed up by 6GB of RAM. Talking about battery backup, the device is tipped to pack a large 5000mAh battery, which is sufficient to last over a day's heavy use. Pricing details As far as the pricing is concerned, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is rumored to cost somewhere between 1499 Yuan and 1699 Yuan. It is a safe bet that the cost won't cross the 2000 Yuan mark.

