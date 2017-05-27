Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Mi 6 might be launched in India in July

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was officially announced just two days ago. So soon it looks like the company is planning to launch the smartphone in India.

Xiaomi India's head, Manu Kumar Jain, has revealed the big plans that they have for the Mi fans in the country in July. On his official Twitter handle, he tweeted that the Xiaomi sold 250,000 units of the Redmi Note 4 on January 23, 250,000 units of the Redmi 4A on March 23, and 250,000 units of the Redmi 4 on May 23. The first flash sales of these phones were on the 23rd of the month. He then leaves a question of what they should do on July 23.

This simple implies that Xiaomi is in plans to launch another smartphone in India and its first flash sale might happen on July 23. He did not reveal the name of the device that will be launched in the country, but we expect it to be the Mi Max 2 or the flagship Mi 6.

23 Jan: 250K+ #RedmiNote4. 23 Mar: 250K+ #Redmi4A. 23 May: 250K+ #Redmi4 🤘Any suggestions on what we should do on 23rd July? 🤔😎@XiaomiIndia — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 24, 2017 The hint This is the tweet made by Manu Kumar Jain to hint at the upcoming launch. Could it be the Xiaomi Mi 6? The Xiaomi Mi 6 was launched in April. Soon after its launch, it was made clear that the Mi 6 will not be launched in India just like the Mi Mix as it could be expensive for the market. Maybe, the company is planning to bring their flagship to India in July. Also read: Xiaomi Mi 6 is not coming to India Mi Max 2 might be the one Last year, Xiaomi released the Mi Max in the country in July. Eventually, there is a possibility for the Mi Max 2 to also be launched in the country around the same time.