Xiaomi Mi Max 2 could be unveiled with Mi 6 on April 19; price is also out

A couple of days back, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi Max 2 will be announced on April 19 by posting a teaser on Weibo. Now, a report report tips that the company is also planning to unveil a mid-range phablet along with the flagship smartphone.

If the information tipped by the Chinese blog MyDrivers is to be believed, Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil the Mi Max 2 that recently hit the benchmark database also in the next week. The Mi Max 2 is said to arrive in two different variants based on the CPU used in them. One variant is likely to make use of a Snapdragon 625 SoC while the other one is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The other aspects are believed to be the same.

Going by the leaked benchmark details, the Mi Max 2 is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD 1080p display as the yesteryear model. It is claimed to include 4GB/6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB storage space, a 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera. The battery of the Mi Max 2 is believed to be a 5000mAh one with the ability to last for two days under moderate usage.

Talking about the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is said to be priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000) for the Snapdragon 625 SoC model and 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000) for the Snapdragon 660-based model.

Though there are speculations showing the potential pricing details, specifications, and release date of the Mi Max 2, we are yet to get official confirmation regarding these from Xiaomi.