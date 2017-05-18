Xiaomi Mi Max 2 might just have gone official

Earlier this week, we told you that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is tipped to get launched on May 23. We didn't take the rumor that seriously since the company didn't make any official announcements. However, it might just turn out be true, as hinted by a fresh image.

The screenshot reveals that the Mi Max 2 has been listed on Xiaomi's official website. Now, we should mention here that this image comes via an unofficial source. Still, considering it is a screenshot, we can't ignore the chances of it being true. So even if not next week, we might get to see the unveiling of the device pretty soon.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Mi Max 2 is rumored to come with the same 6.44-inch display as its predecessor, the Mi Max. It is likely to arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with MIUI 9 layer on top. The device could employ a Snapdragon 660 processor teamed with 6GB/4GB of RAM.

Some leaks also point towards the possibility of two different variants of the Mi Max 2; one with SD 626 SoC along with 4GB RAM and the other with SD 660 SoC backed up by 6GB of RAM.

Speaking of battery backup, the device is touted to come equipped with a large 5000mAh battery under its hood.

On the optics front, the phablet is expected to feature a 12MP Sony IMX378 sensor as the main shooter as well as a 5MP selfie camera on the front.

Coming back to the launch rumors, let's just wait for five more days to see if Xiaomi actually launches the Mi Max 2 or not.

